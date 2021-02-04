Ortom to FG: Your support for armed herders worsening insecurity in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, yesterday accused the Federal Government of protecting the interest of armed herders despite the atrocities they commit in parts of the country thereby worsening the security situation in Nigeria.

While urging the government to act fast to address the anomaly to save the country from disintegrating he noted that the general insecurity in the country was being propelled by armed herders.

The governor, who spoke in Makurdi said: “The federal government and the presidency must act fast because we are running out of time. From North West, North East, North Central, South East, South West and South-South, there is general insecurity and this is being propelled by armed herdsmen.

“Not until these people are arrested we will not know peace. When I talked I was castigated and vilified. But the reality is here. It is not only in Benue state today, but it is happening to the entire country. I want to repeat again, I have made a petition to the presidency and to all security agencies before that if they want peace in Nigeria the leadership of Miyetti Allah must be arrested.

“These are people who have owned up. They have taken responsibility that they have killed, maimed, raped and also carried out all sorts of atrocities yet their leadership is in Abuja and nobody is confronting them. Why is the federal government silent about this Fulani people? When will the Federal Government come out to criticize and arrest herdsmen carrying AK47?

“Are we second class citizens in this country? What makes a Fulani man superior to other citizens of this country? We are not their slaves.

“And so the Federal Government must act fast. At a point in time, the Federal Government came out with a policy through the police that even those with licenced guns should surrender them to the police. My question is, how many times have the presidency come out to condemn Fulani herders that carry AK47 all over the place?

“The Federal Government is biased and unfair. The failure of our security is caused by the Federal Government. They asked for the arrest of a Yoruba activist (Sunday Igboho) who stood up for his people but nobody is arresting the killer herdsmen. You outlawed IPOB for doing nothing but armed herders rated the fourth deadliest terrorist group by global terrorist index is enjoying the protection of the Federal Government. That is not justice.

“In fact the Federal Government comes out to defend them when you have issues with them but when they unleash mayhem on the people the Federal Government keeps quiet. I heard of the statement issued by the presidency when the governor of Ondo issued an ultimatum to herders. In fact the presidency came out swiftly to issue a statement but when armed herders kill our people in Benue and other parts of the country we never hear that kind of swift reaction. It is unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, Governor Ortom of Benue State has come out of isolation after testing negative for COVID-19.

The governor had about a week ago gone into isolation for treatment after his COVID-19 test returned positive.

Announcing his status yesterday in Makurdi, Governor Ortom said: “I want to thank the Almighty God for what happened to me about a week ago. On my own I went for test for COVID-19 after some of my aides tested positive for the virus.

“Unfortunately after the test, I also came out positive and I decided to isolate myself. By the grace of God yesterday when the test was repeated the test came out negative.

“I appreciate the entire Benue people for their prayers, love and kindness. I commend my Deputy.”

