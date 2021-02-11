Orji Kalu mourns Lateef Jakande

Kindly Share This Story:

Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has commiserated with the government and people of Lagos State over the death of the first civilian governor of the state, Chief Lateef Jakande.

Kalu, in a condolence message in Abuja, said that Jakande was a selfless, patriotic and outstanding leader, whose ideology anchored on genuine leadership and good governance.

While lamenting the passing of the prominent politician, the former Governor Abia urged the political class to emulate the outstanding leadership attributes of Jakande.

Kalu pointed out that the former governor laid a solid foundation for Lagos, adding that his legacy projects will remain alive in the minds of the people.

“The demise of the first civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, is a huge loss to the country.

“The late statesman was a genuine and committed leader, who was passionate about the welfare of the people and the development of Lagos state.

“His contributions to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria are remarkable and historic.

“The deceased sustained his goodwill till he departed this sinful world.

“His good deeds will continue to speak for him,’’ Kalu said.

Kalu prayed Allah to grant Alhaji Jakande Al-Jannah Firdaus and extended his condolences to the deceased’s wife, Alhaja Sikirat Jakande, friends and political associates of the renowned politician.

Jakande died at the age of 91. (NAN)

