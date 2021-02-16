Onyeama presents certificate to Nigerian medical student stranded in Egypt

Kindly Share This Story:

Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama on Tuesday in Abuja presented a degree certificate to Mrs Lu’ubatu Aliyu, a medical student whose certificate was withheld for failure to pay up her fees.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aliyu, a student of Ain Shams University, Cairo, Egypt, was among the 23 students awarded scholarship to study medicine by the Isa Yuguda administration in Bauchi State in 2012.

Mr Bashir Ibrahim Ma’Aji, Charge d’Affaires, of the Nigerian Embassy in Cairo, said that Aliyu had finished her studies about four years ago from the Ain Shams University, Cairo.

Ma’Aji explained that her medical certificate was withheld because the succeeding government in Bauchi state did not meet her financial obligations.

He disclosed that succour, however, came the way of Aliyu when Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno visited Egypt and offset the fees as a result of the intervention of the Nigerian Embassy in Egypt.

“Aliyu completed her studies about four years ago, but due to the challenges from her sponsor, she had to leave the certificate for about four years.

“And luckily for us, last October, Zulum was in Cairo on official assignment.

“And in our usual discussion with him, he asked us about the challenges Nigerian students faced in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

“We appealed to him to come to the rescue of Dr Lu’ubatu Aliyu, who has graduated and passed her medical studies in Egypt but could not get her result due to financial difficulties and also the failure of her sponsor.

“The governor graciously accepted the appeal of the embassy and sent us a total sum of $8,000 to facilitate the collection of her result,” Ma’Aji said.

Onyeama in his remarks appreciated Ma’Aji and the Nigerian Embassy in Cairo for their interventions.

READ ALSO:

He said that the development highlighted the very positive things that the Nigerian embassies, missions and diplomats were doing to assist Nigerians in distress in foreign countries.

“So, here, we have a Nigerian sister of ours who had some difficulties getting her certificate and the embassy was able to be proactive.

“We extend our gratitude to Zulum, for his very timely and very generous intervention to help the Nigerian Embassy to address the situation,” Onyeama said.

Onyeama also told Aliyu that the situation showed her level of determination as she persevered notwithstanding the difficult challenges that she faced.

“So, we also commend you for not giving up and it is a thing of great joy that you have been able to get this degree certificate from Ain Shams University, a reputable university in Egypt,” Onyeama said.

Aliyu expressed gratitude to God and appreciated the Nigerian Embassy and Gov. Zulum for the assistance in ensuring she became a certified medical doctor.

“Alhamdulillah! I will like to thank His Excellency, Gov. Zulum.

“Your Excellency, thank you very much. Today, you have stopped the entire waiting for my collection of certificate, the MBBS certificate.

“I really appreciate what you did to me and I will never forget this effort Sir.

“I pray the Almighty Allah to restore peace in Borno and the entire nation, Nigeria,” Aliyu said. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: