Onuesoke advises northern govs to emulate Ganduje

OnuesokePeoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has advised northern governors to emulate Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje by urging cattle herders to stop the movement of their cattle from the northern part of Nigeria to the south.

He explained that Ganduje’s call for a ban of the herders’ movement across the country was the only truth he had heard from the North since this herder crisis started in Nigeria.

Recall that Ganduje while addressing journalists after he and All Progressives Congress (APC) governors met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina state recently called for the enactment of law banning the movement of cattle from the north to the south as the only way to resolve the conflict between herdsmen and farmers.

Reacting to Ganduje’s call while responding to question from newsmen at Asaba, Delta State, Onuesoke who described it as a welcome development urged other northern governors to emulate Ganduje, stressing that if government could integrate the herders within their territory instead of moving round the country, conflicts would definitely disappear and there would be peace in the country to a large extent.

“This time around, Ganduje came-up with a very reasonable idea that could bring about a drastic and effective solution to insecurity in the country. To be frank, Jihadists were actually, camouflaging as herdsmen all over the country. Cattle roaming the streets, forest and farms always cause troubles,” he stated. He, however observed that the call for the ban of the movement of cattle across the country was not enough, advising that Ganduje should direct or confer with his representatives at the National Assembly to initiate a law banning the movement of cattle.

“With ranching, Federal Government should simply assist them with subsidy and not bear the whole cost as presently being implemented under Ruga and NLTP. If it is done as advised, it will be to the benefit of the whole country as both the north and the south are beneficiaries of cattle-rearing.

“Ganduje has been consistently consistent when it comes to finding a solution to ranching and cattle movements in Nigeria. Other northern governors should emulate him and create ranch settlements in the herdsmen’s northern homeland. Wandering around from state to state, from cities to cities, while grazing cattle is an archaic and an anachronistic concept that no longer should be allowed in the 21st century,” he stated.

