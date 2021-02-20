Onos Morgan ready to take Nigerian music scene by storm

Kindly Share This Story:

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Italy-based Nigerian singer and songwriter, Onoriode Oghenevwogaga popularly known as Onos Morgan is banking on his recently released debut single, “Alika” to break into the Nigerian music scene.

Onos Morgan teams up with the prolific singer, Graham D to serve fans and music lovers this well curated record.

“Alika” happens to be the singer’s first project of 2021. The song, already available on different digital platforms, is said to have the potential to top charts in the coming weeks.

The Delta State-born Afro-pop singer, who doubles up as a dancer, relocated to Italy in 2015, where he has developed his passion for singing. He’s all out to take the country’s music space by storm, and his debut single is his starting point.

