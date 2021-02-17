Onoh, Enugu Assembly member donates primary school desks, books

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

The member representing Enugu North state constituency in the House of Assembly, Hon. Ibenaku Onoh has donated desks, books and other writing materials to primary schools in Enugu North local government area of Enugu state.

Presenting the Materials to the Enugu North Local Government Education Secretary, Nkeoma Onoh, the lawmaker said they were for the benefit of some selected Primary Schools in his constituency.

The benefiting schools included: Market Road Primary School; Hill Top Primary School; Obiagu Road Primary School; Coal Camp Primary School and Artisan Quarters Primary School, all in Enugu North local government council.

Presenting the materials, Hon. Onoh who also is the House Committee Chairman on Lands and Foreign Investments said that his efforts were in compliment to the efforts of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in his vision of giving the education sector a new look through the provision of massive infrastructure.

“I thanked the Governor of Enugu state for the widespread Renovation and Construction of Primary Schools in both the urban and rural areas of Enugu State, particularly for those within Enugu North state Constituency.

“I also extoll the Chairman of Enugu State Universal Education Board, ENSUBEB, Chief Ikeje Asogwa, for taking the lead and leaving no stone unturned in implementing and actualizing the vision of His Excellency in the area of Primary Education, most especially for the complete turn around of Ekulu primary school which is my Alma Mater,” Onoh appreciated.

He also hailed the complimentary supports of ENSUBEB members such as Hon. Nnaemeka Eze and the Head of Physical Planning, Engr. Sandra Nneji-Igbokidi.

Chairman of Enugu North Local Government council, Hon. Emeka Onunze further supported the initiative by handing over hundreds of face masks to the pupils in furtherance of the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

Head Teachers of the benefitting schools, on behalf of the pupils, thanked Governor Ugwuanyi and Hon. Onoh for their kindness towards Teachers and towards Primary Education in Enugu State.

Present at the function included Peoples Democratic Party, PDP stalwarts such as Hon. Okey Ezeike, Hon. Chukwudi Igwe, Hon. Philip Agu, Hon. Sam Ude, Hon. Chuka Ozokwor, Hon. Obinna Onuigbo and Hon. Ejike Ugwuodo.

Kindly Share This Story: