One Year In Office: Gov Diri calls for amendment of electoral laws

…thanks Bayelsans for support for his administration

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Duoye Diri, yesterday, called on the federal government to amend electoral laws in order to reduce endless litigations after election.

Governor Diri made the call at the Glory of God Chapel, Bayelsa State Government House during a thanksgiving ceremony to commemorate his on year anniversary in office.

Some projects commissioned to mark the celebration are integrated waste incinerator; Kaiama Referral Hospital and newly reconstructed Imiringi Bridge.

Other projects are the re-award of contract for construction of Yenagoa to Oporoma Road; Rehabilitation and repairs of fifty internal roads in Yenagoa; rearward of contract for Igbogene-AIT Outer Ring road; Re-award of contract for construction of Sagbama/Ekeremor road; Award of 4.5 Kilometer Igbedi road; Re-award of Glory Drive Road from the ecumenical center, Igbogene to link Tombia-Amassoma Road: Release of 2.6 billion naira to Ministry of Local Government and Community Development to cater for community projects; Rehabilitation of Opokuma/Sabagreia road; Expansion of Edepie/Etegwe Round-About and many others too numerous to recount.

He said if the electoral laws were thoroughly made and guidelines were properly adhered to, what happened in Bayelsa wouldn’t have happened.

Duoye promised that this year, his administration would work round the clock to recover what was it lost last year due to distractions from litigations.

Speaking further, the governor who was visibly elated, listed roads and bridges marked for approval, revealing that contractors have been mobilized to commence work at the Southern ijaw Access Road.

He also called for initiatives that would boost the state’s revenue base, declaring that his doors are opened to both local and international investors.

The governor hinted that the state is moving attention to technical and vocational education, as he has approved the construction of 3 technical schools in the state.

He thanked the people of Bayelsa State for their unwavering support for his administration and urged them to sustain the support in the years to come.

