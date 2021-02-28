Ondo Nurses to commence warning strike on Monday over payment of half salary

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

Nurses in Ondo state have been directed to embark on a three day warning strike on Monday ( today) over the payment of half salary by the state government.

The directive was given by the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, NANNM in the state over the weekend.

They are to embark on the industrial action from 12am on Monday 1st of March to Wednesday 3rd of March, 2021.

Recall that doctors in government have been on indefinite strike.

The directive is contained in a letter dated 26th February, 2021 and signed by the State Secretary of NANNM, Comrade Aina Emmanuel Oluwasegun.

According to Comrade Aina, “Sequel to the meeting the State Executive Council of National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, NANNM held on 16th February, 2021 which resolved that State Government should:

“Pay 100% salary of January 2017, December 2020, January 2021, 20% balance of December 2016, 50% November 2020 and commencement of New Salary Adjustment for Local Government Nurses within seven working days.

“Following the expiration of the seven (7) working days ultimatum without response from the government you are directed to proceed on three (3) days warning strike from 12am on Monday 1st to Wednesday 3rd March, 2021 at first instance.

