Omo-Agege urges Nigeria to embrace solar energy technology

On 8:04 pmIn Newsby
Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central, APC)

 

Commissions 1.35 MW solar hybrid project at FUPRE

 

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

 

WARRI: Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has commissioned  1.35 MW solar hybrid project  at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources , FUPRE,  Effurun,  in Uview local government area of Delta state with a call on the nation to embrace solar energy as an alternative solution to the endemic power problem plaguing the nation.

 

Senator Omo-Agege  yesterday at the event also charged FUPRE to take the lead in the research to   permanently address the power problem, adding  that the federal government had several intervention funds  for solar energy development.

 

“Nigeria can also make giant strides in innovative solar energy solutions.  The federal government has several incentives, intervention funds for solar energy development. There are gains in solar energy and I urge FUPRE  to take the lead.”, he said .

He said the  commissioned hybrid plant would serve as an effective alternative power source for the university community, adding that the university management and the students should ensure good maintenance culture in place to keep it running

 

On his part, Vice Chancellor of the university Professor Akpofure Rim-Rukeh  said the commissioned solar hybrid project would enhance research drive in the school, noting that poor power situation  had hampered research activities in the past.

 

“With this FUPRE will be more relevant in research in the country.  Researches had suffered set back in the past because sometimes plants were switched off during closing hours while some researches were on. “, he said.

 

“Research is very key to FUPRE. The very day this project was tested  the university was like noon at night because everywhere was bright”, he added.

 

He assured that the solar hybrid  technology would be given all the attention it deserves for it to continue to serve the university environment.

 

The Minister of State for Power, Mr Goddy Jedy Agba  in his brief remark said he was elated with the  project commissioned, pleading that the university should  endeavor to own it and ensure it enjoyed good maintenance culture.

 

He assured that more gigantic projects that would step up learning and research would come to the university.

 

Others who also spoke  including the Ovie of Uvwie , Dr Emmanuel Sideso Abe  I  who  did through one of his chiefs at the event hailed the project commissioned.  

