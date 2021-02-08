Oluyole community agog as Reps member donates twelve 300KVA transformers to boost power generation in Ibadan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

The hope of boosting power generation in Oluyole Federal Constituency, was yesterday, rekindled, just as the House of Representatives member, representing the community, Mrs Tolulope Akande-Sadipe K. donated twelve 300KVA transformers.

This donation, came barely a month after she facilitated an empowerment programme for 200 women and youths in intensive training on cosmetology, donated several boreholes with water treatment plants, and completed the construction of three schools in the constituency communities in January.

In fulfilment of her promise to the people, she expressed optimism that the transformers would significantly impact the quality of life and economic activities within the communities.

The current twelve beneficiary communities are Lafiku Village, Irepodun Abbey Technical, Idi Ishin Community, Egbeda Tuba Community, Ifelodun Community, Crin Odo Ona Community, Alaagba One Village, Orelope Isale Alfa, Papa Eleye, Sanyo Agbamu Community, Ori Apata Estate, and Adewolo Community.

In an interview, her Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Olamilekan Olusada, assured residents in the constituency of continued representation that would bring more benefits to them.

Spoke further: “Prior to the 2019 elections, she took her campaign to different communities in this constituency in the quest to dialogue, exchange ideas on their expectations, and understand their needs.”

“It was important for her to have a better understanding of the gaps she needed to fill and collect first-hand data from the people of Oluyole.”

He noted that the transformers were highlighted as key needs in the communities, while reiterating Akande-Sadipe’s assurance to members of her constituency that despite the challenges, she is committed to ensuring that more requests would be fulfilled and Oluyole Federal Constituency would experience rapid development.

The Community leaders took turns to express their deep appreciation for the kind gesture of Hon. Akande-Sadipe, promising to ensure proper watch on the transformers.

Vanguard News Nigeria

