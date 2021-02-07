Breaking News
Old students donate borehole to alma mater

Old students donate borehole to alma mater
Project head, Dr. Kayode Oyende; Principal, Odogbolu Junior Grammar School, Mr. Odukoya; Secretary to Set of 1975-1980, Mr. Segun Bonojo at the commissioning of a bolehole donated by set 1975-1980 recently to the school

By Elizabeth Osayande

Old students of Odogbolu Grammar School, OdogbolI,  set of 1975-1980 recently donated a borehole as part of efforts to give back to their alma mater.

The borehole project led by Dr. Kayode Oyende was commissioned in the presence of the current principal, Odogbolu Junior Grammar School, Mr. Odukoya; some old students and present students in the school premises.

Odogbolu Grammar School, Odogbolu, is a co-educational school established by the Odogbolu, Ijebu Community in 1957. It was initially a boy’s only school but because the female prospective students of Odogbolu could not find a school readily to attend, it became of mixed-sex in the 1979-80 set and has been so up till now.

