Okowa’s aide, Eyube reaches out to needy persons to mark birthday

-Urges Traders To Support Gov. Okowa’s Programs Of Prosperity For Deltans

The Special Assistant on Youth Mobilization to the Executive Governor of Delta State, and one time Acting President, Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Youthwing, Comr Bayo Eyube, has reached out to the needy on his birthday.

While appreciating God Almighty for elevating him to such enviable height politically, he thanked Governor Okowa-led administration for the privilege to serve the government and people of Delta State.

Eyube was at the popular Abraka main market in Ethiope East Local Government to show love to the needy on the said day.

The excercise targeted children born within the time frame of his appointment, disabled and petty traders in a bid to alleviate their plight while marking his one year in office and birthday.

Speaking during the brief occasion, Hon Comr Eyube, asserted that the dividends of governance will be better felt by the people when government laws and orders are kept and obeyed while citizens have the willingness to work with government vis-a-vis.

Furthermore, he posited that the time has come for Deltans to be wise, and to take strategic steps to with keen interest, follow governor Okowa’s Prosperity Agenda to solidify their political interests to prove their relevance in the political chess game.

Eyube appealed to all traders in the market to keep to NCDC Covid-19 protocols.

To non-beneficiaries, he urged them to always keep hope alive, saying that the best is yet to come, as he promised to give more to the society periodically.

After making the financial presentation and other relief materials, Eyube prayed that God Almighty grant his political leaders more upliftment for finding him worthy and recommending him to serve in the affairs of the state.

The recipients were in a joyous and frenzy mode.

Notable amongst them was the male disable recipient who eulogised Comr Bayo in songs of appreciation, saying that Comr Bayo is a promise keeper and that he has started effecting lives positively just like he promised.

