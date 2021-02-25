Breaking News
Okowa’s aide debunks allege sale of Asaba international airport

7:42 am
The Special Assistant on media to the Delta State Governor  Mr Ossai Ovie Success has debunked rumours of Asaba International Airport being sold by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The Governor’s Aide Ossai who disclosed this on his Social media Handles  said the decision to concession the Asaba International  Airport was taken in the best interest of Deltans.

According to him , Governor Okowa is a sincere, fair , just and equitable Governor and he has always been doing what is right for Deltans .

“The Asaba International Airport wasn’t sold, honestly  why do people enjoy spreading false rumours. 

“The Asaba International Airport  was conceived and built by the previous administration of Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, CON, not only as a passenger airport but one that will tap the vast economic potentials accruable from the proximity to the eastern commercial cities of Onitsha and Nnewi, and be a hub for the export of agricultural and manufactured goods.

“The state is confronted both with the challenge of upturning the downgrade and turning the airport into a model economic platform that is self-sustaining through a robust public/private partnership.

“Since Governor Okowa assumed office, he has been working on making sure the Airport becomes a world class airport. 

“ The Concessionaire shall pay to the State an annual fee of One hundred-million-naira (N100,000,000.00) each year during the concession period, with 10% escalation every five (5) years of the concession period.

“The Concessionaire shall be responsible for the management, operation and maintenance of the airport, keeping it in good operating repair and condition throughout the concession period at its own cost and risk, and in accordance with Prudent Industry Practice and the provisions of the Agreement.

“The Concessionaire shall pay to the State an upfront fee of N1b only on or before the close of business on the 15th day following the signing of this agreement”.

