Okorocha to face protest in Igboland – Igbo youths

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Coalition of Southeast Youth Leaders yesterday called Senator Rochas Okorocha, representing Imo west senatorial district, to desist from inciting violence in Imo state or get ready for a heavy protest against the way he conducts himself.

The youth leaders spoke to newsmen in Owerri, through Goodluck Ibem, alongside other youth leaders.

According to them the display by Okorocaha, by invading into the government sealed Royal spring palm estate had caused destabilization and destruction in the state.

Ibem said: “Our decision to call out ex-governor via Owerri peaceful protest on any time soon of February because of his recklessly corrupt practices whilst in Office as the Governor of Imo State which led to a reasonable impoverishment of Imolites, hence an appreciable increase in the insecurity in Imo State, should serve as a warning to all Igbo corrupt politicians.

“All such destructive and destabilizing attitudes and scheming, must end definitively, or we end the promoters of such unhealthy and divisive culture. Our chief interest lies on the holistic security of the whole, nothing more, nothing less!

“At this juncture, we want to categorically state that the failure to adopt the aforementioned demands to the letters, will result to an unpredictable reaction from the South East Youths. We have our plans clearly worked out, no need divulging them to anyone.

“But, the failure to adhere to our legitimate demands, will necessitate a roll out of our plans. Plans, that would not be good for anyone, particularly those looking for our trouble. It’s a high time we the youths rose to secure all Igbo territories. No part of Igbo land, not even a square meter area, would be ceded to anyone.”

“Finally, we have to commend the efforts of the capacity Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma. Uneasy lies on the head that wears the crown, we can understand how difficult and challenging the whole ugly situation must have been to him, but so far, he has been working assiduously to ensure a speedy and conclusive resolution of the crisis. Your Excellency, we commend you, and also task you for more efforts.

“We are solidly behind all moves that will see to the end of this nightmare. Be focused Sir, don’t get distracted by the evil scheming of the detractors. We are fully aware of your noble efforts towards galvanizing Imo State out of the doldrums you found it, via your “triple-R” mandate of Recovery, Rebuilding and Rehabilitation of Imo State,” Southeast youth leaders said.

Other youths leaders at the meeting included; Igbo youth assembly, Okey Uche, Southeast Nigeria Students, Silas Obinna, Igbo youth Parliament , D.C Ike, Southern Nigeria Youth Assembly, Njoku Moses, World Igbo Round table, One Nwachukwu, Alliance for Youth Against Crime in Eastern Communities , Ibekwe Amaka among others.

