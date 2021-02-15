Okorocha, Iyanya, Empress Njama, others attend private screening of ‘My Red Valentine’

Kindly Share This Story:

Former governor of Imo State H.E Owelle Rochas Okorocha, wife, music star Iyanya, Nollywood diva Empress Njama and other celebrities attended the private screening of the short film ‘MY RED VALENTINE’ produced and directed by Chuks Anyaduba, starring Miranda David, Nadia Dutch and Chuks Anyaduba.

The movie which is valentine themed was screened at the luxurious Tropic Galleria in Abuja. In his remarks, Mr Anyaduba said that what inspired the short film was the need for people to always open their hearts to love and not to give up based on past experiences. Rochas Okorocha expressed satisfaction in the quality of the movie and advised that more of such should come out of Nollywood.

The former governor also used the opportunity to advise on the need to spread and show love this season. The guests were treated to a sumptuous dinner at the prestigious Brook Lounge. The event which was produced by k-source media was filled with glitz and Glamour as Abuja residents came out for the exclusive screening. Follow @rednightingalestudios on Instagram for link to watch.

