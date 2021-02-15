Okonjo-Iweala’s record of integrity, diligence will yield result at WTO ― Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined millions of Nigerians to congratulate history-making World Trade Organisation Director-General, WTO, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her appointment.

The Former Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and former World Bank top executive becomes the first woman to land the trade organisation job.

Buhari in a short tweet following the announcement congratulated said: “On behalf of the Federal Government and all Nigerians, I congratulate @NOIweala on her election as Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, bringing joy and more honour to the country.

“I believe her track record of integrity, diligence and passion for development will continue to yield positive results and rewards to mankind, and that she will validate the global mandate of repositioning and strengthening the WTO for the greater good of all.”

