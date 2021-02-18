Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

The Mothers and Marginalised Advocacy Centre, MAMA, Centre, has described the appointment of Prof. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, WTO, as a well-deserved and practical demonstration of equality and social justice.

The organisation said while they observed the rigorous process as pre-requisite that led to the final selection and appointment of first woman and first African to pilot the organisation’s affairs over its 25-year existence, they saw from the process, practical demonstration of equality and social justice.

“We are convinced that the appointment is an appreciation of Prof. Okonjo-Iweala’s wealth of experience and demonstration of the confidence Nigeria, Africa and international community repose in her.

“She also has a remarkable legacy through her leadership as Nigeria’s Minister for Finance, Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Managing Director, Operations at World Bank, and many more.

“We also consider the appointment as an endorsement of her competence, infallible experience and commitment to contribution to human and national development which was proven in her decades of priceless service in both public and private sectors.

“We recall and commend Prof. Okonjo-Iweala’s profound legacy, genuine interest and patriotic involvement hitherto in enhanced diplomacy, mutual interaction among governments and development partners on issues affecting the Nigeria-Africa social sector investment, economic development, debt relief and good governance.”

They expressed hope that she would bring her experience, values and sterling qualities to bear in the new responsibilities by strengthening global rules of trade between nations, and enhancing its smooth and free flow.

MAMA said these were especially needed at this moment when the emergence of Covid-19 pandemic has amplified socio-economic and financial crisis across the globe.

Vanguard News Nigeria

