Breaking News
Translate

Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment, practical demonstration of equity, social justice— MAMA Centre

On 4:30 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment, practical demonstration of equity, social justice— MAMA Centre
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

By Chioma Obinna

The Mothers and Marginalised Advocacy Centre, MAMA, Centre, has described the appointment of Prof. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, WTO, as a well-deserved and practical demonstration of equality and social justice.

The organisation said while they observed the rigorous process as pre-requisite that led to the final selection and appointment of first woman and first African to pilot the organisation’s affairs over its 25-year existence, they saw from the process, practical demonstration of equality and social justice.

“We are convinced that the appointment is an appreciation of Prof. Okonjo-Iweala’s wealth of experience and demonstration of the confidence Nigeria, Africa and international community repose in her.

“She also has a remarkable legacy through her leadership as Nigeria’s Minister for Finance, Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Managing Director, Operations at World Bank, and many more.

READ ALSO: Okonjo-Iweala as WTO DG

“We also consider the appointment as an endorsement of her competence, infallible experience and commitment to contribution to human and national development which was proven in her decades of priceless service in both public and private sectors.

“We recall and commend Prof. Okonjo-Iweala’s profound legacy, genuine interest and patriotic involvement hitherto in enhanced diplomacy, mutual interaction among governments and development partners on issues affecting the Nigeria-Africa social sector investment, economic development, debt relief and good governance.”

They expressed hope that she would bring her experience, values and sterling qualities to bear in the new responsibilities by strengthening global rules of trade between nations, and enhancing its smooth and free flow.

MAMA said these were especially needed at this moment when the emergence of Covid-19 pandemic has amplified socio-economic and financial crisis across the globe.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!