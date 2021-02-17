Kindly Share This Story:

WIFE of the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Nkechi Ikpeazu, has commended the appointment of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director General of the World Trade Organization, describing it as an inspiration to Nigerian women.

In a congratulation message to Dr. Iwela, Mrs. Ikpeazu said “Dr. Okonjo Iweala’s emergence as WTO Director General was not a fluke but a product of dedicated, focused career-oriented life which demonstrated the awesome capacity that women have in achieving excellence

“Mrs. Okonjo-Iweala is a positive lesson about balancing between a happy family life and a successful career; her being a mother of four children and a successful development economist at the top of the echelon”.

Mrs. Ikpeazu recalled that Dr. Okonjo-Iweala’s 25-year stint at the World Bank where she rose to the number two position as well as her stewardship as two-time minister of Finance and of Foreign Affairs in the Nigerian Government, abs attributed it to “hardwork, perseverance and forthrightness”.

She said the story of Okonjo Iwela “buttresses the fact that women are capable of reaching any height they set their mind to”.

