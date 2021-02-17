Oke, Fagbohun, LASU celebrate Okebukola as he retires

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

The Acting Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University, LASU, Prof. Oyedamola Oke, the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN, and the management and staff of LASU have poured encomiums on the Distinguished Professor Peter Okebukola as he clocked 70 years on Wednesday and thereby retiring from the university.

Oke, in a message, described Okebukola as God’s gift to LASU.

“On behalf of the entire Lagos State University community, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oyedamola Oke, warmly felicitates with renowned Professor of Science Education, Distinguished Prof. Peter Akinsola Okebukola, OFR, on his retirement from the service of the Lagos State University as he clocks the age of 70 years today, Wednesday, 17th February 2021.

“As the former Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University and former Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC) takes a bow after a tremendously successful career,” he said.

Prof. Oke said the positive contributions of Dist. Prof. Okebukola to the University in particular and the Educational Sector in Nigeria, were incalculable, describing him as a gift of God to LASU.

Also read:

“Dist. Prof. Okebukola is an absolute force of nature, a transformative leader and trailblazer, and unfathomably loyal staff of the University whose dedication and unalloyed commitment to the service of the institution, in the face of more prestigious offers, is a stuff of legends.

“Most recently, his role in LASU’s appointment by the World Bank as Africa Centre of Excellence in Innovative and Transformative STEM Education (ACEITSE) is particularly remarkable; just as is his effort in the successful take-off of the Centre,” he said.

In his message of felicitation, Fagbohun described Okebukola as a worthy mentor.

“My worthy mentor, good morning sir. I call you different things at different times as my spirit and mood dictates… At times I call Oga, other times Distinguished, some other times, particularly when I am flexing with my friends, I call you Baba Okebs… many more names I know I will still invent for you.

“You imbued in me so many excellent practices. The confidence that one must radiate when speaking in public, how to apply practical knowledge as distinct from the theoretical in policy decisions were just a few of the many things that you ingrained in me. Baba, you taught me how to remain focused no matter the distractions around me… The above and many more I can continue to recall.

When I became the VC of our great Institution, you stood firmly with me and held my hand for 5years ( …LASU became a household name).

“I will forever thank God for giving me the opportunity to be your mentee. You were one of the critical winning jokers that God used for us to turn LASU round. Oga, when I talk and think about you, goosebumps come all over me.

You reflected deep love to my father, and till the demise of His Royal Majesty, he never ceased to pay glowing tributes to you. Oga, on this your special day, I say thank you, sir. God bless you and all yours.

You will remain a blessing to humanity. *Happy birthday to Distinguished Professor Akinsola Okebukola, OFR,” Fagbohun stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: