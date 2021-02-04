Breaking News
Translate

Oil giant Shell dives into $21.7 bn loss in 2020

On 9:53 amIn Energyby
Kindly Share This Story:

Royal Dutch Shell dived into a net loss of $21.7 billion in 2020, the oil giant announced Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic slashed global energy demand.

The Anglo-Dutch group’s net loss compared with a net profit of $15.8 billion in 2019, the company said in a statement.

Shell’s result is similar to British rival BP, which on Tuesday reported a 2020  net loss of $20.3 billion.

Both companies are axing thousands of jobs in response to the economic fallout from the pandemic.

ALSO READ: PIB: Presidency wades in, reconciles warring host communities

After governments worldwide closed their doors and airlines grounded planes towards the end of last year’s first quarter, oil prices dropped off a cliff, even briefly turning negative.

Prices then rebounded sharply however — and they soared Tuesday to pre-pandemic levels on the brightening economic outlook as more progress was reported on vaccines.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!