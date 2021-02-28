Ohanaeze youths wade into Ikpeazu, Adeyemi row, give conditions for peace

Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Oko

As the dust raised by Senator Smart Adeyemi’s outburst against Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu is yet to settle, the youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Abia State chapter, has given conditions upon which the Kogi West senator can ‘atone for his sins.’

This is as Abia students have issued a seven-day ultimatum to the former National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, to publicly apologise or await the wrath of Abia students.

Senator Adeyemi had while contributing to a debate on the floor of the senate, veered off to make disparaging remarks on Gov Ikpeazu when he called him “a champagne- drinking governor”, adding that “Abia is governed by drunkards”.

Addressing newsmen weekend, the Abia State President of Ohanaeze Youths, Comrade Okey Nwachukwu, said Senator Adeyemi had committed sacrilege by his unguarded uttrances against “not only a sitting Igbo Governor but the entire good people of Abia State”.

Ohanaeze said Adeyemi had put an indelible dent on Abians by inferring that they are being “governed by drunkards”, a false and careless remark that is capable of denying them opportunities both at home and in the diaspora.

He therefore reeled out conditions for”cleansing the sacrilege” committed by Senator Adeyemi, insisting that he must come to Abia with Kogi State Royal fathers to appease the land.

“Smart Adeyemi has committed sacrilege and he needs cleansing; when a man or woman goes beyond the bounds, he or she should be called to order.

“Abians are not happy, Igbos are not happy both at home and abroad . We are summoning Smart Adeyemi with the Chairman of the Kogi State Traditional Rulers Council, and the President of his Town union.

READ ALSO:

“He has to come with his wife and other personalities from his state and apologize for such utterance made on the person of our governor”.

The OYC helmsman said Adeyemi’s comment was an insult to all Abians both at home and abroad, he he had to tender his apologies on Abia soil.

“We demand an apology not written on the pages of the newspapers nor on the television, he has to come to Abia State. We give him seven days to do that or else…”

He noted that Abia and Kogi State had maintained a good relationship both in inter-marriage and trade, warning Adeyemi not to drag both states into unnecessary strife.

Meanwhile, Abia students in a release signed by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Students Affairs, Comrade Chibuzor Ndom, gave Adeyemi seven days to publicly retract his outburst a tender unreserved apology or brace up for their wrath.

“We find the irresponsible outburst as not only insulting on the personality of our Governor, but disdainful on our state; and to this extent demand him to unreservedly apologize to the Governor and entire Abians within 7 days, or have Abia Students to contend with”, the release read.

The students accused Adeyemi of attacking Gov Ikpeazu to curry favour from his state Governor, Yahaya Bello who has been in a running battle with Adeyemi’s rival, Senator Dino Melaye.

The students argued that Gov Ikpeazu would not have been made a Life Grand Patron of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS if he were to be a drunk like Adeyemi claimed in his vituperation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: