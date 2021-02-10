Ogun LG poll: NANS /NAOSS appeal to students to register with INEC

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

Student leaders in Ogun on Wednesday appealed to qualified students in tertiary institutions to get registered with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This it said would enable them to participate in the forthcoming local government election in the state.

The student leaders made the appeal in a statement issued in Abeokuta, jointly signed by the Chairmen, National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) and National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) Damilola Kehinde and Oluwagbemileke Ogunrombi respectively.

The unions noted that the students had roles to play in the development of the state, hence, the need to ensure the right person was voted for.

They explained that it should be a collective responsibility to join hands with government of the day in restoring the lost glory of local governments in the state.

The unions also enjoined students’ leaders to register with political parties of their choice, for them to have opportunity of contesting for political posts, ahead of the coming and future elections in the state

“Nigerian students should be ready to take the bull by the horns. Enough of standing on the fence. As students leaders, we are qualified enough to participate in elections into the closest tier of government to the grassroots.

“In the process of the coming LGA election, we shall be opening negotiations with political parties to have at least 60 per cent of elective positions across LGAs ceded to students leaders to contest.

” Such party will enjoy mass support and endorsement of students.

“We equally implore those that are yet to have their voter cards to please, as a matter of necessity get registered,” the unions stated.

