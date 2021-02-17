Offa Bank Robbery: Suspects told court how they killed eleven people

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

At the resumed hearing of the Offa bank robbery case at an Ilorin high court on Wednesday, suspects in a recorded video clip told the court how they killed no fewer than eleven innocent persons during the robbery tragedy.

Recall that the robbery incident occurred in Offa, on April 5, 2018, during which more than thirty persons were reportedly shot dead including police officers while several millions of naira were carted away.

The suspects who were also present in court, Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibikunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Azeez Salawu, and Niyi Ogundiran have been standing trial in the case.

At the resumed hearing, Counsel to the prosecution Mr. Rotimi Jacob called the seventh witness one John Nwoke, a police Inspector and a cinematographer attached to the force Public Relations unit, Abuja.

Mr. Nwoke then presented a DVD video to the open court that contained the confessional statements of the defendants, where all the defendants except —Ayoade Aknnibosun—said that they shot dead eleven persons, who were hauling stones and other missiles at them.

Ayoade Akinnibosun also narrated how a dismissed police officer Michael Adikwu (now late) sold the robbery idea to him, adding that he in turn conscripted his other four accomplices to the deal.

Akinnibosun, who claimed to be the ring leader in the video revealed that he owned the two vehicles used in the bloody incident.

He said that one of the vehicles, the Lexus sport utility vehicle (SUV) was given to him as empowerment by the then Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed as he was the leader of the political liberation movement in Kwara South.

Vanguard News Nigeria

