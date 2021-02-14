OccupyLekkiTollGtae: Lagos CP to investigate alleged molestation of arrested protesters in viral video

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Police Command on Sunday, condemned the molestation of some arrested #EndSARS Season2 protesters who were parked in a bus by some individuals after their arrest on Saturday.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who was piqued by this unprofessional and inhuman act, has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, DCP Adegoke Fayoade, to analyse the video and bring to book whoever that must have been responsible for the act.

A video has been circulating in the social media showing the molestation of some arrested protesters in a bus after their arrests at Lekki Tollgate Admiralty Plaza.

CP Hakeem Odumosu reiterates that, as much as the command is resolute in enforcing all laws in the state, it will not deviate from the Standard Operating Prosecure of the Nigeria Police Force and provisions of the law in discharging its duties; noting that the command will fish out those responsible for the molestation and ensure they are punished for their unprofessional conduct.

He further urges Lagosians to be law-abiding and maintain peace at all times as the police and other security agencies will not allow any violence and break down of law and order in any part of the state.

