OccupyLekkiTollGate: Stop intimidating peaceful protesters – Amnesty International

By Nwafor Sunday

A non-governmental and Human Rights organization, Amnesty International, has cautioned the security agencies to henceforth stop intimidating peaceful protesters who are demanding an end to bad governance, police brutality and inhumanity to man, others against the citizens.

Amnesty’s reaction came at a time when Nigerian youths are currently protesting (#OccupyLekkiTollGate), against the verdict passed by the judicial panel established by the Lagos state government to probe brutality and high-handedness of the disbanded special anti-robbery squad (SARS) to reopen the Lekki tollgate.

However, the non-governmental organization Saturday called on President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Nigerian Police Force and other Nigerian authorities to demonstrate commitment to protect the right to peaceful protest.

Reacting to the arrest of some protesters at LekkiTollGate, Amnesty charged the Federal government to stop intimidating peaceful protesters.

—Today Amnesty International received reports of the arrest of some protesters #EndSARS at the #Lekkitollgate #Lagos. —We calling on all Nigerian authorities to demonstrate commitment to protect the right to peaceful protest. @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo @jidesanwoolu @PoliceNG — Amnesty International Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) February 13, 2021

The current struggle for an end to impunity started from here;#EndSARS #LekkiTollGateProtest pic.twitter.com/6y2RjeQSLB — Amnesty International Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) February 13, 2021

—What happened and what is happening now at #LekkiTollGateProtest?

—Join is at 8:00pm on Instagram live; ainigeria, with @gbengasesan for an eye witness account and more on;

—Freedom of assembly

—The fight against injustice#EndSARS #Lagos pic.twitter.com/nK883jrmYV — Amnesty International Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) February 13, 2021

