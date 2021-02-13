OccupyLekkiTollGate: Release protesters now – Rinu Oduala tells Buhari, Sanwo-Olu, Police, others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Rinu Oduala, #EndSars campaigner and former youth representative on the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing alleged shooting of protesters by soldiers at the Lekki toll gate, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari, Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos state Police command, Senators and House of Representatives members to as a matter of urgency release #OccupyLekkiTollGate protesters arrested today at the LekkiToll gate.

She equally warned that noting should happen to a popular comedian Debo Adebayo, also known as Mr Macaroni, who was arrested along others for demanding for justice against those who were victims of the #EndSars protests.

Reacting via her twitter handle, the rights activist, emphatically noted that Nigerians get treated as slaves and criminals just for demanding for our rights.

Her words: “They are not letting lawyers see the arrested protesters. The Police said they have direct orders from the Lagos State Governor to arrest protesters & known frontliners of the #EndSARS protests & will soon move them to Ikeja. Jide SanwoOlu, are these forces beyond your control?

READ ALSO:

“They have started transferring protesters from Adeniji Police Station to Ikeja State Command without letting their lawyers see them. CP Odumosu, you dance to the tune of your masters, forgetting that you were appointed to serve the people.

“You forget one day, you will leave office and return back to being an ordinary citizen. Your House of Representatives, chairmen, councillors, senators are all refusing to pick calls to get protesters released.

“They are all turning a blind eye to the infringement on fundamental human rights. I just hope Lagosians will remember. We forget too soon. Is this happening right now?! My God! This is brutality and torture right in front of our eyes!

“Nothing must happen to Mr Macaroni. The Police will arrest until they get tired! Under Buhari’s democracy, we beg for our rights to be recognized. We get treated as slaves and criminals just for demanding for our rights.

“The Nigerian Ministry of Justice has nothing to say about the ongoing injustice ?! Mudashiru Obasa, we elected you to speak for the people. You have nothing to say? Femi Gbajabiamila, you have nothing to say? CP Odumosu says he doesn’t know where arrested protesters are being held..

“That was how Pelumi Onifade was killed and dumped in a mortuary. The CP didn’t also know where he was held. Odumosu, release the protesters!!”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: