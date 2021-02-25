Obaseki reassures sustained partnership with Military, to ensure peace, security in Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

BY GABRIEL ENOGHOLASE, BENIN

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has reassured that his administration will sustain the robust relationship between the government, the military and other security agencies to ensure peace and security of lives and property in the state.

Obaseki gave the assurance when he received the newly posted Commander of 4 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Brig. Gen. Musa Sadiq in his office.

The governor said his government is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents in the state irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliation.

He said, “Our country is under attack as what we are experiencing today might be orchestrated by a series of players causing instability in the country.

“We are witnessing security challenges across the country; it’s a part of the building process but we are lucky to have a 4 Brigade Commander in Edo at this time.

“Nigerians are peace-loving people. Edo people are accommodating and welcoming. Every Nigerian has a right to live in Edo, likewise, every Edo person has a right to live in any part of Nigeria.”

Charging the new commander on the security of the lives of Edo people, Obaseki added: “With your coming, we will work together to protect every Nigeria living in our territory in Edo.

“We have enjoyed a very robust relationship with the military. You are a part of our security architecture and we solicit for continued close collaboration.”

Earlier, Brig. Gen. Sadiq noted, “I have the responsibility of the Army to pilot the Brigade and assist you to maintain stability in terms of security

Vanguard News Nigeria

