Obaseki, Ijaw leaders, lawmakers, condole Okowa over father, Owhefere’s death 

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

EDO State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, Tuesday paid condolence to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State over the death of his father, Chief Arthur Okorie Uzoma Okowa, describing the late father as a man of destiny who lived a fulfilled life.

Obaseki who led a delegation from Edo State, including his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu to Asaba, commiserated with the Okowa family, the government and people of Delta State over the death of the Patriarch of Okowa family and that of the Majority Leader of Delta State House of Assembly, Mr Tim Owhefere.

The Governor said Pa Okowa lived a worthy life of impact which culminated in his son becoming a Governor, saying; “we are here to condole with our friend and brother, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, on the passing of his beloved father and the Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly.

“We are here to let you know that we share in your loss. I know that you have very close and fond relations with your father. Having lived for 88 years and saw you become Governor. Why shouldn’t we thank God for his life?

“Please accept our condolences; and, this is to let you know that the government and people of Edo State are with you in thoughts and in prayers throughout this mourning period,’’ Obaseki said.

In his response, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa thanked Mr Godwin Obaseki and his delegation for the visit, adding that his family was encouraged by the visit of numerous friends and well-wishers, including sitting and former Governors.

“Your visit today has lightened our pain; our daddy lived long but we would have wished that he lived longer. Obviously, we wouldn’t have wanted him to leave at this time but there is no time that any man would like to die. But, it’s God who decides the time to call anyone.

“We are grateful to God for the life he lived. He was the people’s man and that’s the life he lived. He was a teacher, politician and community leader. Being a teacher, there was lots of discipline and that impacted positively on us. Yes, we are pained but looking into the testimonies that are coming out from people we are consoled.

“Our father contributed immensely to the development of the state as a teacher where he taught many people. As a politician, the advice he gave to me has always been useful to me throughout my political career.

“We will remain strengthened as we continue to receive condolence messages of hope and testimonies from those he impacted on,” Okowa stated.

On the late Owhefere, he described his death as very painful, saying he was full of life and it’s unfortunate that he left so early, adding that the lawmaker died a few hours before his father’s demise.

Lamenting that the death of the Majority Leader was an unfortunate incident, he said: “He is somebody we must all continue to miss because of the relationship he kept with all”.

The Governor also received a delegation of Ijaw leaders led by his Deputy, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, who told him that the delegation was a representative of the larger Ijaw nation and was there to condole with him and the family on the demise of his father and the late member of the State House Assembly, who was its Majority Leader, Mr Tim Owhefere.

Otuaro said: “We are not unaware of the fact that parents and children are the greatest asset to a man and when they pass away, no matter their age, it’s always excruciating and that’s why we are here to condole with you and the family.

“We are convinced that papa left a great legacy. He exemplified love, service, fairness, equity and justice in all his dealings,” assuring the Governor of the support of the Ijaw nation during the funeral period.

The Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, who was in the company of his Edo State counterpart, Mr Marcus Onobun and principal officers of both Houses of Assembly, also visited the Governor on the condolence.

Oborevwori in his remarks, said “We are here to pay a condolence visit to you with our counterpart from Edo State. We know how you feel in this mourning period. Papa has gone and no matter the age, his death is still painful but we are joyful that he left a legacy as a father to many.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family and on behalf of the State House of Assembly and my colleagues from Edo State House of Assembly, we commiserate with you on the demise of our father, Pa Arthur Okorie Okowa.’’

Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Onobun on his part, said; “we from Edo State House of Assembly are here to mourn with you. It’s not how long one lives on earth but the impact made while on earth. Papa has played his role on earth by bringing you and your siblings up and on this note, we ask that you accept our profound condolences.”

