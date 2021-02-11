Obanlende crisis: Police arrest six suspected hoodlums

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Police Command, on Thursday, arrested five suspected hoodlums over the crisis which erupted in Obalende, Ikoyi area of Lagos state.

The violence had occurred at about 8am among some members of the transport unions in the area.

Lagos State Police however swung into action and arrested six suspects in connection with the violence.

Spokesperson of the command, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the Command has deployed resources to disperse and suppress the hoodlums fomenting troubles just as normalcy has been restored in the area.

The Spokesperson said no life was lost, noting that the crisis, was between transport unions in the area. He said, “Six suspected hoodlums have been arrested and handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department CID, Panti, Yaba for discreet Investigations.

READ ALSO:

Similarly, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has warned that the command will not condone any act of lawlessness and criminality in the state.

The CP has directed the area commander Area A, Lion Building, ACP Bode Ojajuni, to intensify efforts on flushing the hoodlums out of the area and on the Lagos Island in general, with the available recourses deployed to the area command.

He said the leaders of the transport unions in the area, have been invited for interrogation and further actions.

Meanwhile, one of the miscreants in a video circulating on the social media who gave his names as Ranti Ibrahim said he left Ikorodu very early to foment trouble in Obalende.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: