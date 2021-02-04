Oba of Benin suspends Holy Arousa Cathedral priest

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II has suspended Mr. Harrison Okao as Ohenosa of Holy Arousa Cathedral over alleged unauthorised ministration.

A statement by the Secretary, Benin Traditional Council (BTC), Frank Irabor said the suspension is based on recommendation from the Joint Elders Committee of the Cathedral and some senior chiefs of the Benin palace.

He said the suspension was predicated upon “long-standing lingering breach and non-charlatan by Okao over several years and age-long custom and tradition.

“This decision is expected to bring lasting peace, sanity and tranquillity to the holy spiritual environment that is imperative in the Holy Aruosa Cathedral of Benin which has hitherto been absent in the Holy Arousa because of the non-compliance with tradition and custom by Harrison Okao over several years,” the statement added.

The statement further urged Mr Okao to stop parading himself as Ohenosa and should handover property of the cathedral while also directing him to stop operating the Cathedral Bank account.

