Nyanya bomb blast survivor ‘Muffius’ now int’l model/singer ready to takeover Nigerian music market

Real name Emmanuel Chibuzor Ikpe is a native of Imo State from the eastern region of Nigeria, currently based in Boston, U.S.A.

After almost losing his life to 2014 Nyanya twin bomb blast, which left him traumatized and needed a fresh start, Emmanuel Ikpe also known as Muffius moved to the United States in 2014 to further his education. During his stay in the U.S, he discovered his passion for modelling and his success and love for music often left him on the fence, picking a side between music & modelling.

According to the Nigerian born singer, “I thought to myself one day ‘why can’t I do both?’ And since then he became consistent with both crafts.

British Vogue reached out to Tara Hallock a Connecticut American designer “Elizabeth’s Dandelions” to do a feature of her business in their 2020 November wedding issue and the June 10th Styled Shoot with Muffius and American Model Julia Baker was selected to be featured in the November’s Issue and this landed them at Number 10 in the layout of the November 2020 British Vogue magazine with American Tennis player Serena William on the cover page.

Muffius has also collaborated with one of California’s Top list fashion designers “Ayler Young” PhilipAylerdesign who has collaborated with A list celebrities as WizKid, Sean Paul, Gigi Hadid, Kendal Jenner etc.

Musically his sounds will break into any market, with a number of singles and videos released in the past years, Muffius is ready to break into the mainstream in Africa by becoming the new face of Afrobeat, his latest single is currently enjoying airplay and doing well in the U.S and back here in Nigeria. Currently arranging a super playlist to change your playlists, Muffius is gearing up to release his debut E.P which will be majorly promoted back home and the body of work will serve as a welcome home project to the Boston based Nigeria Model/Singer.

Speaking in a chat, the international superstar said, “I’ve always been in love with the act of music creation and there is something magically about creating music from scratch which always left me curious especially back in secondary school in Nigeria and also I do see a lot of musicians that have the passion but their parents don’t believe in their dreams as much as they do. I’m very lucky to have very supportive parenthood towards my music. My mother is my biggest fan and she has a good influence on my music especially the “Yoruba” lyrics aspect.

The music industry is vastly growing and with his fashion sense and style of music, Muffius is the future of Afrobeat.

