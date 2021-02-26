NUAHP urges FG to wade into NMA, JOHESU, AHPA crisis

Kindly Share This Story:

… Says NMA, NARD should not be recognised as Unions

By Chioma Obinna

The Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals, NUAHP, has urged the Federal Government’ to urgently wade into the ongoing squabbles between members of the Joint Health Sector Unions, JOHESU, the Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations, AHPA and the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, as well as the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, to end all forms of discriminations in the health sector.

The Union made the call in a 3-page rejoinder tagged: The NMA’s Media Outburst on the Medical And Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) (Repeal And Re-Enactment Bill 2020),” aimed at engendering sanity in the health system as well as bring lasting, harmonious working relations among the various professionals jointly signed by the National President of NUAHP, Dr. Ogbonna Obinna and the General Secretary of the union, Com. Martin Egbanubi.

NUAHP further urged the Federal Government to desist henceforth to recognise both the NMA and the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, as trade unions, neither should it deal with them as bargaining entities, except they are registered as one.

“The government had indulged them over the years. They have no legal right or power to negotiate, embark on industrial actions and interfere in collective agreements entered into with registered unions in the health sector,” the duo stated.

NUAHP said the office of the minister of health and chief executives of public health institutions in the country should not be the exclusive reserve of medical practitioners.

Citing the typical example of the appointment of Professor Eyitayo Lambo, a non-medical practitioner, as the minister of health during the Obasanjo’s administration, NUAHP stated that under his watch, the health sector witnessed relative peaceful industrial atmosphere and steady growth where other health care professionals were equitably treated under an atmosphere of justice and fairness.

Ogbonna said all health care departments in public health institutions should be headed by the most senior health care professional in such departments.

“It is high time the NMA and her allies realised that the medical/health team is a collaborative work, no profession is greater or more important than the other. “Every team member contributes enormously for an effective and efficient health care service delivery to our clients/patients.

“Every member of the health team should realise that the earlier the toga of arrogance is dropped and mutual respect for one another is imbibed, the better for the entire system.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

