NTA Reporter kidnapped in Port Harcourt

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Police in Rivers says they are on top of the case of a Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Reporter, Chidiebere Onyia, who was kidnapped in Port Harcourt Tuesday night.

The victim who only just resumed four maternity leave was reportedly abducted by four men in Woji, Obio Akpor Local Government Area (LGA) of Port Harcourt about 8 pm.

The gunmen reportedly whisked her off Her Honda CrossTour car she was driving, leaving the car and a colleague on the ride with her behind after dispossessing her of a handbag and phones.

The colleague eyewitness narrated, “We were halted by the traffic jam at Woji Railway Crossing when an armed man approached our car and asked Chidiebere to wind down. When she did, he showed her the gun and asked her to quietly move to the side and park. Out of fear, she struggled and parked.

“At that point, about three other men emerged from God knows where and asked her to come down the vehicle and follow them. They marched her to their SUV also parked by the corner. While that was happening, one of the men asked me to surrender my bag and phones. I did and they drove off with her.”

She confirmed reporting the case at the Mini-Okoro Police Station, not too far from the scene of the abduction.

Police Public Relation Officer, Rivers Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, in confirmation of the development assured that the command was on top of the situation, doing everything within their powers to ensure freedom for the NTA Reporter as soon as possible.

