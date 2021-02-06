NSE moves 482.19m shares worth N5.58bn in bearish market

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday moved 482.19 million shares valued at N5.58 billion in 5,998 deals.

This was in contrast with a turnover of 629.41 million shares worth N7.98 billion achieved in 4,752 deals on Thursday, representing a decrease of 23.39 per cent.

A breakdown of the activity chart indicates that Union Bank of Nigeria was the most active, exchanging 78.23 million shares valued at N453.72 million.

Zenith Bank followed with an account of 52.78 million shares worth N1.37 billion, while Transcorp traded 31.17 million shares valued at N31.27 million.

United Bank of Africa sold 26.92 million shares worth N229.51 million, while Courteville traded 25.82 million shares valued at N5.17 million

Also, the All-Share Index dipped 76.71 points or 0.18 per cent to close at 41,709.09 from 41,785.80 achieved on Thrusday.

Similarly, the market capitalisation lost N40 billion or 0.18 per cent to close at N21.818 trillion in contrast with N21.858 trillion posted on Thursday.

Total was among those on top of the losers’ chart, dropping by N1 to close at N142 per share.

READ ALSO:

MTN Nigeria Communications also dipped N1 to close at N180.09, while Lafarge Wapco lost N1 to close at N26.65 per share.

Dangote Sugar depreciated by N1 to close at N20, while Zenith Bank declined by 75k to close at N26 per share.

Conversely, Guaranty Trust Bank dominated the gainers’ table, increasing by N3 to close at N36 per share.

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills followed with 77k to close at N8.65, while Livestock added 9k to close at N2.39 per share.

Jaiz Bank improved by 4k to close at 72k, while FTN Cocoa up by 4k to close at 52k per share. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: