NSCDC: CSOs urge Buhari to recall Gana, fault attempts to malign him

A coalition of anti-corruption groups in the country, the Global Alliance against Graft GAG has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to allow Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu to serve out his term as Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC.

The coalition in a statement jointly signed by its President, Favour Oguntuase and Secretary, Gabriel Ndubuisi faulted the reported handing over of affairs by Gana to his second in command.

“It is a well known principle that he who has the power to hire can also fire. The Commandant General of the NSCDC is appointed by Mr President and not the Minister of Interior.

“So, we were shocked to read reports that Alhaji Gana was forced to hand over to his second in command even without any such authorization from Mr President.

“Today, the Inspector General of Police IGP Muhammed Adamu is still in office because the president has not asked him to go. The question is; who forced Mr Gana to ‘step aside’?

“By the provisions of the NSCDC Act, a Commandant General has a five-year tenure, meaning that he can be reappointed for a second term of office. This was why Dr Ade Abolurin was able to spend ten years as Commandant General.

“While a second term for any chief executive is based on the discretion of Mr President, it must be stated that those who are opposed to the reappointment of Mr Gana have resorted to blackmail and lies on the state of his health.

“Mr Gana has been very active and, like all humans, took ill sometimes ago, a development which forced him to seek prompt medical attention and also returned to work immediately. That his detractors have continued to sell a dummy to the president that he is not medically fit is an odious behaviour.

“Mr President should be allowed the independence of mind to review the performances of Mr Gana and possibly reappoint him”, the coalition stated.

