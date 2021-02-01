NPFL: Omoyele nets first Enyimba goal in 1-0 win over Katsina United

Kindly Share This Story:

In a game of two halves, Enyimba dominated the first, creating lots of chances but Yusuf Muhammad with a man of the match performance for Katsina denied them severally.

However, it was Tosin Omoyele’s goal just before half time that earned Enyimba a 1-0 win.

The Chanji Boys goalkeeper parried Ojo’s long-range shot in the 14th minute, blocked Orok’s close shot in the 29th minute and saved Omoyele’s penalty in the 35th minute. That was how good Yusuf was on the day.

Enyimba, however, broke the deadlock in the first minute of the first half added time. A cross from Stephen Manyo was miscued by a Katsina United defender, the ball fell for Omoyele who was through on goal, the Enyimba striker made no mistake as he slotted it into the left corner of the net to make amend for the penalty miss.

The first half ended with the home team leading with a lone goal, as the visitors created next to nothing. The second half started as the first ended with Enyimba continuing the pressure to get more goals.

A good move in the 50th minute led to a one-two between Orok and Olatunji who laid it for Dayo Ojo who shot wide.

In a game-changing substitution, coach Bazuaye of Katsina United brought on Samuel Kalu and Boubacar Massaley for Gambo Muhammad and Abdukareem Ahmed in the 55th minute. The introduction of the two players gave more bite to the attacking line of the Chanji boys as they started pushing forward and looking for an equalizer.

Enyimba brought on Sadiq Abubakar and Victor Mbaoma for Tosin Omoyele and Gabriel Orok in the 67th minute.

A 35-yard shot by Massaley was parried for a corner by John Noble in the 72nd minute.

And Katsina United was denied by the woodworks in the 88 minute as a well taken shot by Samuel Kalu beat Enyimba goal Keeper but went straight to the bar.

Cyril Olisema was brought on for the injured Dayo Ojo late in the game.

The game ended Enyimba 1-0 Katsina United.

Speaking after the game, Coach Bazuaye of Katsina United commended the respect both teams had for each other, but regretted the penalty, calling on the referees to improve in their officiating.

“It was a good game. Enyimba is a good team. The game went the way it did. In my opinion, the penalty shouldn’t have been but the referee was there. I will say the referees must improve in their performances,” Bazuaye said.

“I had my game plan. I have no regrets losing this game except that the referees should do the right things.”

Coach Osho on his own part said it’s a game of both halves, Enyimba dominating in the first while Katsina United came out in the second trying to get something out of the game. He commended his team to hold on until the end to get the three points

“It was a game of two halves. In the first half, we could have taken the game away from their reach, but we couldn’t do that.

“In the second half, they came all out and tried to get something from the game. But even with what they three at us before the end of the game, we were able to withstand them,” Osho said.

