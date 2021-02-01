NPFL MD7 Round-Up: Rivers United reclaim top spot, MFM, Lobi held at home

Kindly Share This Story:

Rivers United moved back to the top of the summit with a lone goal win at home to visiting Adamawa United of Yola, while Imama Amapakabo seems to have salvaged his job after his side earned a point in Markudi, in a matchday that saw 14 goals and registered no-win away from home.

The pride of Rivers were lucky to have left the game with their heads high after midfielder Godwin Aguda missed a penalty ten minutes before the break. They, however, put the game in the shoves courtesy of Fortune Omoniwari’s goal on 53 minutes.

Eight-time champions, Enyimba of Aba almost suffered a similar fate in Aba, when Tosin Omoyele’s penalty on 33-minute was parried to safety by Katsina United’s goalkeeper, Yusuf Muhamad. The former Plateau United forward would redeem himself, securing the win for the Elephants just before the break.

At the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi, Imama Amapakabo’s Abia Warriors held Lobi Stars to a barren draw, in the last of three games gifted the former Rangers handler as an ultimatum. A similar result was recorded between MFM FC and Kwara United at the Agege Stadium.

Sunshine Stars were the biggest winners of the matchday, with goals from Sadeeq Yusuf, Fuad Ekelojuoti and Chinedu Udechukwu helping them to a 3-1 at home to Rangers of Enugu. Former Akwa United winger Godspower Aniefiok got the consolation for the Flying Antelopes.

Ugochukwu Ifejiofor’s header in the 17th minute was the difference between FC Ifeanyi Ubah and Wikki Tourists in Nnewi, while Ndifreke Effiong’s goal from similar fashion earned Akwa United three points against Kano Pillars at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

There was late drama in Kaduna, as Jigawa Golden Stars rallied to secure a win at their adopted home ground against Heartland FC. Bright Onyedikachi had struck first the visitors on 82 minutes before Saidu Abdullahi levelled terms two minutes later. Samuel Stone sealed the win a minute before regulation time.

Aniekan Ekpe’s double on 38 as 53 minutes helped Dakkada FC to a 2-0 win at home to Warri Wolves, while Plateau United secured a lone goal victory at him to Nasarawa United on Friday.

