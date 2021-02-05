NPC commends boss for repositioning agency

Kindly Share This Story:

*Congratulates the DG on his re-appointment

By Arogbonlo Israel

The Director General, National Productivity Centre, NPC, Dr Kashim Akor on Friday, was commended for returning all facets of Nigeria’s national life to a more productive activities despite the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

Congratulating the DG on his re-appointment for a second term in office, the National coordinator of the body, Comrade Mohammed Ajani commended the efforts put together by the NPC boss towards placing productivity at the front burner, saying “the positive multiplier effects on the national economy was as a result of renewed awareness of the agency”.

According to him, Dr Akor’s re-appointment is a reward for hardwork, dilligence, focussed and knowledgeable public service.

Ajani recalled how NPC was only existing as a mere federal government parastatal that relies only on statutory allocations to fund its yearly obligations and commitement.

He says the agency hitherto, with its perfomance at a low ebb and unimpressive trend before his ascension, is now at the forefront of ensuring optimum productivity in all Ministries, Departments and Agencies through orientation, re-orientation, building skills and competencies of the workforce and entrenching productive culture in the workplace generally.

The coordinator urged the DG to demonstrate more determination to consolidate the successes already achieved in his first term in office, adding that “his legacies will be the best thing that will happen to the agency and other agencies of government in Nigeria”.

