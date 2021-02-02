November 6: ADC vows to win Anambra governorship polls

Kindly Share This Story:

…Plans alliance with labour unions, CSOs, women groups, youths, others

…As Comrade Charles heads governorship selection committee

By Chris Ochayi

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has vowed to take over the reigns of political leadership of the country at the centre, beginning with the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.

The party said its birthed #A New Nigeria is Possible project, will begin in Anambra State, where it was determined and well prepared to win in the governorship election.

National Chairman of ADC, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, who made the vow in a statement issued in Abuja, said that the party has marshaled political strategies to earn her the victory.

Chief Nwosu, speaking in a high tone, also reiterated the urgency of the moment by calling on party faithfuls and good Anambra people to cue behind the party during the forthcoming state polls to experience governance.

Noting that the ADC was duty bound to salvage Anambra state, Chief Nwosu said the party will take critical steps to form grand political coalition in order to achieve the dream.

He said the party will build a coalition of political parties and partners with labour leaders, coalition of civil Societies, concerned professionals, Youth as well as women groups to take ownership of the party to rescue Anambra in 2021.

Nwosu was optimistic that a transformational ADC Governor will emerge to take charge and create prosperity for the people of Anambra State.

Nwosu, who is also, the Acting President of Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria, IPAC, disclosed that as part of the strategies, the ”Party’s NWC has in consultation with multiple stakeholders across the state and in Diaspora concluded to build a synergy that will deliver the people from the current state of bad, visionless and corrupt leaders.

”Anambra labour leaders, and well meaning civil servants have all identified with the ADC transformational mission in Anambra state.

‘:The ADC South East strategic committee led by Barr Ignatius Nlem, the Zonal Chairman South East ADC, Engr Toni Uche and Pastor Frank Agumadu has been in consultation with numerous other stakeholders within and outside Anambra state to build a strong coalition to free Anambra state.”

He said the state under the evil grips of bad Governance orchestrated by a few clique of greedy willy-dealers who have cornered the wealth of the people into their private estate.

According him, ”As I speak with you, Labour, Civil Society organisations, concerned professionals and youths and women groups in Anambra have taken ownership of our party ADC.

‘All the groups did their own due diligence of all the parties in Anambra and Nigeria before the decision to embrace ADC.”

”The era of stealing government funds, no local government election, and land grabbers in government is over.

”Like Nigerians, Anambra people have said they need a new party, and ADC has been chosen.”

Chief Nwosu reveal further that a former Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress NLC, in Anambra state, Comrade Patrick Obianyo has been confirmed as the Acting state Chairman of the party.

He noted further that one of the foremost civil society leader who is also a member of Anambra Concerned Professionals, Engineer Anthony Aniebue emerged as the state Secretary of the party.

The position of the woman Leader and youth leader according to him remain unchanged.

”The change became necessary in order to fully integrate all the stakeholders into the party and to give impetus to the fact that ADC welcomes all good persons as our DNA leverages on inclusion and the power of ALL.

”The ADC Elections and INEC Liaison office, headed by High Chief Anayo Arinze will reel out the guidelines for the party internal processes within this month of February.

He said the National Convergence and Operation Rescue Nigeria team, led by the national Secretary Alhaji Said Baba Abdullahi and Dr Bamidele Ajadi, Amb Esther Audu, Dr Chike okogwu, Elder A, Omonhinmin, Mallam Ibrahim Suleiman, Dr Peter Edeh, Hon Patricia Yakubu, Dr John Kome and Comrade Mrs Stella Chukwuma will storm Anambra to inaugurate the Anambra wing led by Comrade Donatus Nkebisi and Engr Tony Uche.

