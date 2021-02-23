Novarick Homes unlock lucrative property investments in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

In a bid to contribute to the economic growth and prosperity, Novarick Homes, a property development company has unlocked new investment opportunities for this year.

The firm offers investors an upscale Ruby Apartments with the serenity of Nova Gardens and culture-styled WAZOBIA Courts, for a diverse portfolio in Lagos, Nigeria.

Novarick showcases a unique solar powered premium apartment right in the heart of Lekki – the fastest developing area in the aquatic splendor. The Ruby Apartments is a mixture of luxury and affordability, specially designed to merge class with urban development.

It is a collection of one and two bedroom apartments with a blend of smart and eco-friendly finishing, also perfect for people of African origin living outside the continent, irrespective of their citizenship and nationality. The prime location has access to strategic facilities like schools, supermarkets, hospitals, corporate institutions and movie centers.

“Our team of investment experts have helped local and international clients purchase an asset-owned, fully managed property to earn monthly rental income,” said Noah Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer, Novarick Homes and Properties. “There are variety of ways to invest in real estate and a virtual tour of our different projects will provide a detailed breakdown.”

Ibrahim noted that East or West, Home is the Best – reason for introducing both Option A (Direct Investment) and Option B (Off Plan Investment),which is supported by an advanced Building Maintenance and Management System.

Closely located to Novarick properties are other major developments like Lekki International Airport, Dangote Refinery, Lekki Free Trade Zone, Epe Resorts, Lekki Golf Course, Alaro City, Eleko Beach and the Pan-Atlantic University.

Furthermore, Nova Gardens is a haven of tranquility with a blend of relaxation, comfort and panoramic scenery. The gated estate offers a mix of modern workspaces, exquisite centers, surrounded by stunning views and engaging landscapes.

WAZOBIA Courts on the other showcases natural serenity styled into beautiful aesthetic designs. It’s a smart city concept which mirrors the unique hospitality, innovative spirit, culture and tradition of the people.

Novarick Homes and Properties was established in 2018 as a real estate development firm, providing housing and investment solutions in Lagos, Nigeria. The company offers joint ventures, property procurement and advisory sessions on www.novarickhomes.comwith facility management for a well-rounded investment decision.

