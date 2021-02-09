Northern Governors to revive Ahmadu Bello legacies — Gov Lalong

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chairman, Northern Governors Forum and Plateau Gov. Simon Lalong, on Tuesday said the forum would revive the legacies of the late Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

The governor stated this while receiving the leadership of the Kaduna State Polytechnic Alumni, led by it National President, Mr Abbas Adamu, at the Government House, Jos.

Lalong said that the late Sir Ahmadu Bello served as the first and only premier of Northern Nigeria.

He said that governors would have a meeting in Kaduna where they would deliberate with traditional leaders, political appointees and other key stakeholders on the challenges of his legacies.

The governor said that the forum needed to look into the challenges his legacy projects, such as Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria and Kaduna Polytechnic, were experiencing.

Lalong noted that the challenges of the institutions would be discussed at the forum’s meeting so that collective action would be taken by the Northern governors.

“As part of activities of our scheduled meeting we will pay a visit to the Vice Chancellor of ABU Zaria and the Rector of Kaduna Polytechnic, and go round the schools to see their challenges,” he said.

The chairman decried the stereotype given to the Fulani ethnic group as perpetrators of many evil acts adding that it was a wrong perception.

The governor noted that the there were bad eggs in every tribe and should be fished out instead of linking criminality to a particular tribe.

He lauded Kaduna Polytechnic for churning out outstanding engineers, saying it was rated highly for its technical education.

Earlier, the National President of the Alumni, Adamu, said that the association was in dire need of assistance for its secretariat and a vehicle to aid its administrative duties.

He said the school was in need of more hostels for its students, saying the institute with 30,000 students could only accommodate 5,000.

The alumni official said that the school was the citadel for technical education and was ready to partner the Northern governors to empower more unemployed youths in technical skills.

Recall that Mrs Pauline Tallen, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, had also visited the governor.

Her mission was to commend him for sensitising Plateau residents to the ongoing All Progressives Congress’ Membership Registration.

She urged Plateau residents to support the governor and President Muhammadu Buhari in their policies through peaceful coexistence, saying it would fast track development.

The minister was in Plateau to validate her membership of the Party at her polling unit in Shendam Local Government Area.

