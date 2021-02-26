Northern Governors to partner emirs, clergies, others in tackling insecurity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Northern States Governors’ Forum, NSGF, has resolved that It would partner

with the traditional institutions, religious leaders and all relevant stakeholders in the entrenchment of communal harmony, peace and security of the region and the country at large.

This was part of the resolutions of the forum’s meeting with northern states’ emirs and chiefs on Thursday in Kaduna.

The Governors Forum in its effort to address the challenges bedevilling the region held the meeting which was attended by the Deputy Speaker and other members of the National Assembly, the Chief of Staff to the President, Minister of Information and Culture, the Inspector-General of Police, Director General States Security Service, Chairmen of the Northern States Traditional Rulers Council led by the Sultan of Sokoto amongst others.

After extensive deliberations, the Governors Forum resolved to work assiduously and jointly with the Federal Government in tackling the challenges of insecurity in the Country to create conducive atmosphere for socio-political-economic growth and development of the Country.

The resolutions signed by Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, Chairman, Northern States Governors’ Forum, reiterated the Governors’ commitments to work in synergy with their Southern counterparts and appealed to their colleagues to extend their presence in the northern part of the country in order to enable harmonious and peaceful coexistence among citizens and other ethnic nationalities.

“It was resolved that the Northern Governors Forum would partner with the traditional institutions, religious leaders and all relevant stakeholders in the entrenchment of communal harmony, peace and security of the region and the country at large.”

The NSGF resolved to put more efforts in enhancing the security and safety of all schools within their domains and therefore, urged the Nigerian Security Agencies to collaborate with the various States Governments towards achieving this noble objective.

Also, the Forum resolved to address all humanitarian challenges facing the internally displaced persons through provision of enabling facilities and re-integration back to their communities.

The Forum further resolved that all the States would work in synergy with the security agencies to address the intra and inter border porosity in order to arrest illicit/illegal border movement.

The Forum also resolved to address the menace of ‘Yan’Sakai’ (Volunteer Vigilante Service Providers) in some States through meaningful engagements and legislation.

The Forum reiterated its commitment towards inclusion of the rural dwellers especially farmers/herders through the provision of equitable opportunities

for socio-economic and political participation, both in public and private sectors.

The meeting resolved to collaborate with meaningful individuals and corporate organizations to invest in areas of Agriculture and Mining Industries in order to improve the economy of the Northern Region and Nigeria at large.

The Forum called for due diligence in the execution of the Federal Government initiative in its economic sustainability plan wherein N700 billion Naira is earmarked for the project in order to address farming, animal husbandry and other agro-allied business.

“This effort will create jobs opportunities thereby creating wealth for our

teaming population.”

The Forum received various reports from the Committees constituted by the Northern States Governors’ Forum and resolved to look into the Report for possible implementation.

Finally, various presentations were also made by individuals and corporate organizations for the promotion of the Region.

Vanguard News Nigeria

