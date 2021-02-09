Non-career envoys: Extend ‘take a bow’ privilege to Buratai, others — Youth forum tells Senate

Kindly Share This Story:

As the National Assembly resumes plenary today, the Southern Youth Forum (SYF) has urged the Senate to extend the ‘take a bow’ gesture to the immediate past Service Chiefs recently nominated as non-career Ambassadors by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, the youth forum said the ‘take a bow’ privilege should be accorded to the ex-military chiefs because of their patriotism and relentless contribution to the security apparatus while in office.

According to a copy of the correspondence sighted by journalists and signed by the forum’s Convener, Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi; deputy convener, Dr. Fidelis Nze, and Secretary, Barrister John Atani, the group said Nigeria has a lot to tap from the wealth of knowledge and experience of the ex-service chiefs as Ambassadors.

The Lawan-led Senate recently extended the ‘take a bow’ gesture to some persons who had never been lawmakers as well as those who are women.

The letter reads, “As a respectable and proactive Senate, we urged the distinguished lawmakers to follow the pattern of honor and accord the nominees the privilege of ‘take a bow’ on the account of their professionalism and selfless service to the nation without blemish.

“As non-career ambassadors, the ex-service chiefs will not only inject dynamism into Nigeria’s foreign policy especially in the area of security collaboration, they will also be resourceful in enrolling international support in the fight against insurgency and other security threats.”

“Our country, Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa need the expertise of these ex-service chiefs at the diplomatic echelon and their landmark achievements while coordinating the war against ideological struggle by Boko Haram and ISIS bloc of West Africa readily comes handy.

While urging the Senate to ignore some irritant fifth columnists who have gone to town with the campaign of calumny against the ex-service chiefs, especially Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd), the Forum commended President Muhammadu Buhari for strategically nominating the ex-service chiefs as special envoys, stating that their choices couldn’t have come at a better time when there is a deficit of international collaboration and networking in the war against insurgency not just in Nigeria, but across Sub-Saharan Africa.

“For example, there is no way General Buratai, who was a soldier’s soldier, won’t be able to tell the story of the efforts at defeating the insurgency in the country and much more.

“He (Buratai) understands the undercurrent and dynamics of the insurgency battle. Moreso, the international community can now bypass saboteurs and compromised non-governmental organisations, and get the first-hand report of the efforts of Nigeria at defeating the insurgency.

“We have no reason to second-guess the abilities of these nominees because they have repeatedly proved themselves on their previous portfolios and national assignments, but we encourage them to be ever loyal and discharge their duties for the betterment of Nigeria and Nigerians.”

