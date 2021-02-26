Nominations open for Nigerian National Legacy Prize for Nation Building

Kindly Share This Story:

Nomination are now opened for Nigerians to pick deserving winners for the latest Nigerian National Legacy Prize for Nation Building.

The prize-giving organized by the Nigerian National Legacy Awards (NNLA) honours outstanding individual contributors to the nation’s development at both local and on the international stage in the fields of politics, military, business, community service and the arts.

Unveiling the award in Abuja, Amb Ovie Odubu, Executive Secretary, NNLA stated that, “We are globally known for five distinct award brands annually, including the legacy prizes for Leadership, Societal Impact, Peace, Community Development and that on Nation Building currently on focus.

“On the Prize for Nation Building, recognition categories include awards for Inspirational Leadership, for Business Leadership, Role Model to the Girl Child, Business Mentorship, Social Change, Societal Impact and awards for Sustainable Leadership and nine others.

“We expect Nigerians to actively participate in ensuring that only persons of reputable characters and carriage are nominated for the awards by visiting our website www.nigerianlegacyawards.org to choose preferred winners.

“Our mission, in conjunction our partners, is to shape solutions to challenges bedeviling us as a nation by galvanizing inspirational leadership in Nigeria through the various awards as a mentorship tool for inculcating the culture of making the difference in nation-building through legitimate means”

