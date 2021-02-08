No sex party at Asher lounge Kaduna — Police

Kindly Share This Story:

Case adjourned to Feb 22

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Police witnesses at the resumed hearing of the case pertaining to the Kaduna sex party, have told a Kaduna court during cross-examination that there was no sex party on the 27th December 2020 at Asher restaurant and lounge, Kaduna.

The Kaduna State Government had since demolished the one storey restaurant and lounge allegedly used for the Kaduna sex party, during the Yuletide.

The presiding Judge, Chief Magistrate Benjamin Hassan, however, adjourned the case to the 22nd February 2021 for the continuation of hearing while the bail granted to the suspects continues.

Two of the police witnesses who carried out the operation made a presentation in court on Monday. Prosecutor, ASP Shola Olodowa gave contradicting evidence of what transpired on the said date but both witnesses agreed that there was no sex party in the hotel.

ASP Alfa Yahaya who led the operation and arrested the 5 suspects, told the court that they visited the location purportedly for the sex party with two Hilux vehicles with 8 Personnels of operation Yaki who were armed. The second witness, Corporal Ibrahim Adamu who was part of the operation said that they visited the restaurant with three Hilux vehicles armed with 15 personnel.

According to ASP Yahaya, ” When we got there, we saw a crowd of people, more than 50 not observing social distancing, not wearing face masks, no provision of hand sanitizers with many of them half-naked, drinking and playing loud music who jumped the fence when they sighted the presence of police, we arrested the organizer and the two DJ’s and took them to our station.”

“I can identify three of the defendants but were not half-naked and I cannot for those half-naked because they jumped through the fence, we did not see any sex party on that day (27th December 2020) and those who jumped through the fence were those not observing social distancing,” he said.

Detective Adamu said he was called that there was going to be a special operation by the officer in Charge who asked the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) who sent him a flyer of the said sex party on WhatsApp.

“The flyer did not carry any venue, then another chat indicated that it was going to be at Asher restaurant and lounge. When we arrested, three of the respondents wrote a statement which I read and we both signed.”

“We went there with 3 Hilux vehicles with 5 personnel in each of the Hilux and when we got there, there was no sex party taking place there. The phone number on the flyer when tracked, belonged to one Marvellous Akpan who accepted designing the flyer along with his friends.”

“He confessed that Asher restaurant has nothing to do with the flyer, I saw the 2nd respondent Abraham Alberah there but properly dressed in caftan.”

