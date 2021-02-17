No regrets of my stewardship as PDP spokesman – Metuh

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh, has said he has moved on with life following his inceration for alleged financial misdeeds while holding sway as national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

This is even as the former PDP spokesman said he has no regret of the role he played in the furtherance of the interest of his party.

Metuh, who stated this while playing host to a team of Journalists in his Abuja residence , Wednesday, said events have since shown that his arrest, detention and trial were politically motivated with intent to shut down opposition at the time.

“It is clear that my travails and ordeals were politically motivated to suppress the voice of the opposition, which I represented then, but I don’t regret any thing I did as opposition spokesperson.

“All I did was in line with my patriotic duty in defending democracy and its tenets which were being assaulted; alerting the nation and cautioning on wrong policies while providing alternative ideas that would help move our nation forward.

“Moreover, my roles, not only as a spokesperson but also as a famed party administrator was prominent in holding our party together, restoring hope in our members and Nigerians in general as well as checking the movement of people from the PDP and the rebuilding of our party after the setback of the 2015 elections.

“Of course there were forces who were not comfortable with my activities and sought to stifle our party. So, I was arrested, labeled, handcuffed and paraded like a common criminal; denied access to medical treatment while lies, fabrications and falsehood were published against me.

“In fact, the unproven charge of money laundering was deliberately brought against me solely to tarnish my image, bring me to disrepute in the eyes of Nigerians and divert attention from the issues at stake.

“If you look around today, you will notice that all the issues we cautioned on are happening now. Our nation would not have been in the sorry state if our alternative ideas were considered”, Metuh stated.

Reiterating his commitment to the advancement of democratic culture in Nigeria, Metuh noted that no society can make progress without embracing the contestation of ideas and urged Nigerians not to be deterred in defending democracy.

The ex-PDP imagemaker also urged the media to remain courageous in the performance of its statutorily responsibilities.

He promised to set up a free legal services facility to assist vulnerable people to get justice noting that there are many Nigerians in correctional centres for crimes they knew nothing about.

Vanguard News Nigeria

