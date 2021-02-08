No individual can purchase vaccine from manufacturer, CACOVID disowns BUA claims

Kindly Share This Story:

Victor Ogunyinka

Following a widespread report that BUA has purchased a million doses of COVID-19 (AstraZeneca) vaccines for Nigerians, the Coalition Against COVID-19, CACOVID, has disowned the statement, stating that no individual or company can purchase vaccines directly from any legitimate and recognized manufacturer.

In an explicit statement clearing the air on COVID-19 purchase, the body explained that BUA Chairman Alhaji Abdulsamad must have been misquoted.

“These claims are not factual as CACOVID operates on a collegiate fund contribution model. There is no agreement between BUA, CACOVID and Afreximbank,” part of the statement read.

It further explained that “During the CACOVID weekly call of February 8th, Governor Emefiele, relayed to the larger group a call that he held with Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Herbert Wigwe with Afreximbank President, Benedict Oramah on Sunday Feb 7th.

“President Oramah briefed the three CACOVID leaders on the $2 billion facility the Bank has set up with the African Union Vaccine taskforce to purchase vaccines for the African Continent. The allocation for Nigeria has been capped at 42 million doses.

“President Oramah explained that 1 million doses were ready for shipment to Nigeria in the next two weeks if a down payment was made by today, February 8th.”

According to the statement, CACOVID leadership agreed to contribute $100 million to procure vaccines for Nigeria. Noting that “these 1 million doses from Afreximbank worth $3.45 million, being the very first tranche. CACOVID will purchase vaccines through other credible and subsidized mechanisms such as COVAX.”

The vaccines is expected to be delivered to Nigeria and distributed through the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA).

“CACOVID would like the Nigerian public to understand that vaccine purchase is only possible through the Federal Government of Nigeria, and that no individual or company can purchase vaccines directly from any legitimate and recognized manufacturer,” it said.

Kindly Share This Story: