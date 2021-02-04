Breaking News
Translate

No faction in Gombe APC, says Governor Inuwa

On 4:00 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
IGR: Gombe govt generates N8.4bn in 2020
Governor Yahaya

The Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya said the All Progressives Congress APC  is united under a single umbrella without faction.

Governor Yahaya spoke on Thursday at the New Banquet Hall of the Government House Gombe during a Stakeholders’ meeting in preparation for the APC Membership Registration/ Revalidation Exercise.

The Governor urged members of the APC to come out enmass and revalidate their membership while calling on people of the state to register with the party.

READ ALSO: Edo residents react to extension of deadline for NIN-SIM linkage

He also call on all participants involved in the membership revalidation and registration exercise to observe the Covid-19 protocols.

Earlier, the Chairman APC Membership Revalidation and Registration Committee in Gombe State Dr Danjuma Dabo assured that the committee will ensure justice and fairness in the exercise.

The Secretary of the committee Barrister Bakura Waziri warned that the party will not condone multiple registration.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!