NMA seeks upgrade of Lagos Police Medical Services

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, on Wednesday called on the leadership of the Nigeria Police to upgrade the Police Medical Services in the state to compete favourably with Medical Services of other defence sectors such as the Army and Navy.

The medical doctors also called for improved testing and treatment of COVID-19 positive health care workers in the police medical services.

Speaking during an advocacy visit by the NMA State Officers Committee to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP, Hakeem Odumosu, the Chairman, Dr Adetunji Adenekan said the upward review of the police medical services was in the best interest of the workforce.

Stressing that security was important as health, he highlighted other concerns to include; tackling medical quackery and drug counterfeiting, police harassment of doctors in the line of duty, and the need for the officers to protect healthcare workers from patients’ assault.

Continuing, Adenekan noted: “The year 2021 gives more opportunities for more collaborations, advocacy and building strong partnerships.

He said the members of NMA State Officers Committee will collaborate with the Lagos State Police to achieve all that they advocated for.”

He also commended the CP on his support and the improvement in the state Police Medical Services.

Adenekan further commiserated with him on the loss of his staff during the #ENDSARS protest, stating that the NMA was actively and physically represented in Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, to save the lives of as many officers as the conditions could permit.

In his response, the CP Hakeem Odumosu appreciated the visit, adding that, their call to serve humanity was the same as the doctors but through different routes/dimensions all in the bid to bring succour and wellbeing to the society.

While pledging that all their requests would be granted, he said: ”As long as we have opened the communication link, the NMA will always be contacted for any case of alleged misconduct etc that involves the doctors and the police as some officers can get overzealous times.

“The Police will always provide security when needed for our programs and activities, but we must give at least 24 hours notice.”

He, however, noted that there is no group without a “black sheep” adding that, while some officers of the force may overdo things, which will be properly addressed, mutual respect must be embraced at all times.”

