NIN, prerequisite for issuance, renewal of driver’s licence – FRSC

NIN
From Left: FRSC Corps Legal Adviser, Mr Chidi Nwachukwu, FRSC Corps Marshal Boboye Oyeyemi, and Ex FRSC Corps Marshal, Mr Osita Chidoka at the Senate Public Hearing on New Number Plate and Driver’s Licence Scheme of the Commission in Abuja 

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Thursday, said that the National Identification Number (NIN) was a prerequisite for the issuance and renewal of a driver’s licence.

Mr Adebisi Olajide, the FRSC Route Commander in charge of driver’s licence, Ore Unit Command, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ore, Ondo State.

Olajide said that the turnout of drivers had been impressive at the FRSC licensing office, adding, however, that many of them had issues because of their inability to provide their NIN.

He also said that some of the intending drivers and the old ones had issues with their dates of birth not corresponding with their information on the FRSC information portal.

“NIN is a prerequisite for drivers who want to have their driver’s licence and those seeking renewal of theirs.

“This has been a big problem with some of the applicants because most of them have issues with their dates of birth not corresponding with their information on the FRSC portal.

“Drivers need to ensure that they have their NIN before proceeding to obtain or renew their driver’s licence,” Olajide said.

He, however, urged motorists to stop patronising quacks in the process of obtaining or renewing their driver’s licence because of the NIN, saying that anybody caught would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

